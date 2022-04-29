Bruno Lage challenges Wolves to secure European football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Bruno Lage challenges Wolves to secure European football

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 10.09am
Bruno Lage has urged Wolves to give one last push for European qualification (Issac Parkin/PA)
Bruno Lage has urged Wolves to give one last push for European qualification (Issac Parkin/PA)

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has challenged his players to finish the season strongly and claim European qualification.

The midlands club are eighth in the Premier League, six points behind sixth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

Lage’s men, who face Brighton at home on Saturday, were in contention for Champions League qualification until a run of six defeats in their last nine games.

The Europa League is realistically the best they can hope for, though the Europa Conference League is also a possibility, and Lage, who has always played down their chances, is now changing his stance ahead of the run-in.

“I never used to talk about it, I was like, ‘Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go’ and see what happens at the end,” he said.

“But now we have five games in 20 days. I challenge them now, the final curve, the last 100 metres, we see the finish line in front of us, we need to go and fight for sixth and seventh position and play European football.

“I challenge them because they did it before and we can do it again. “I’m here, I want to challenge myself and be better. It is another opportunity to go and play our game.”

Wolves’ season began with three defeats and many people expected a year of struggle following the appointment of the former Benfica boss.

Lage says no one would have thought his side were capable of challenging, but wants them to grasp their dream.

He said: “When you look from the beginning, and I remember what people said about us especially after the first three games, if you had said Wolves would be in the middle of February fighting for Champions League, you’re going to be at the end of April fighting for Europa League and in the end you finish eighth no one will believe.

“That is one thing, but now we are here, let’s go, let’s fight for a chance for the dream, let’s continue to work.

“I want more for my players. We have one more month of hard work in front of us.”

