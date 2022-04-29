Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says ‘top-10 finish would be a great achievement’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says ‘top-10 finish would be a great achievement’

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 10.37am
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton host Crystal Palace on Saturday (David Davies/PA).
Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton host Crystal Palace on Saturday (David Davies/PA).

Ralph Hasenhuttl has emphasised the importance of the extra prize money that comes with each higher Premier League position as Southampton target a top-10 finish to mark a decade back in the division.

The south-coast club are currently 13th in the table, two points behind 10th-placed Leicester.

Their remaining four matches include hosting Crystal Palace, who are two points worse off in 14th, on Saturday and clashes with 12th-spotted Brentford and the Foxes.

Boss Hasenhuttl was asked at his press conference ahead of the Palace contest if the potential transfer budget boost that could be provided by finishing higher up the table was in Southampton’s thinking with regard to such fixtures.

He said: “Absolutely. This is, especially at this time of the season, very interesting.

“You play against the teams around you…like in the last game against (11th-placed) Brighton (a 2-2 draw last weekend). When you win it is a big step forward, a draw keeps the race open.

“It can be the same against Palace now. They are behind us. This is the importance of these games now.

“We have Palace, Brentford and Leicester in the last four games, direct opponents for a mid-table or maybe a top-10 finish, and this is the goal we have.

“I know we are celebrating our 10-year anniversary in the Premier League, and I think to do this with a top-10 finish would be a great achievement for us as a club.

“I think to be consistently in the best league in the world for such a long time and then end up in the top 10 would be a massive achievement for us, and this is the goal.”

Palace, who have five matches left, were last in action with a 0-0 home draw with Leeds on Monday.

After back-to-back defeats on the road, it was a return to Selhurst Park, where their previous two league games had been a goalless draw with Manchester City and 3-0 win over Arsenal.

The Eagles are in their first season under the management of former Gunners midfielder Patrick Vieira, and Hasenhuttl said: “He was an amazing player, and for his first job in the Premier League, I think it is fantastic what he has done so far really.

“His mood is very calm and I also like the way he sets his teams up. For the first year, it is amazing what they have done.

“They were never easy to play against to be honest, because the quality was always there, but I think they play a little bit more football now, especially building up from behind.

“I think this is, overall, a high-quality team and with a manager that lets them play a little bit more football and show what they can do. It’s quite tough to play against them.”

