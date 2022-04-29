Reading manager Paul Ince down to 15 fit players for fixture with West Brom

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reading interim manager Paul Ince is down to only 15 fit senior players for Saturday’s match against West Brom.

Tom Ince and Tom Holmes have been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury and illness respectively.

They join John Swift, Femi Azeez, Scott Dann, Andy Rinomhota and Felipe Araruna on a lengthy injury list.

Alen Halilovic is back in training and Ince said he would be involved, while Dejan Tetek will be assessed and could also feature.

West Brom will welcome Darnell Furlong back from suspension after he missed the goalless draw with Coventry last weekend.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman replaced Furlong, and Steve Bruce will have a decision to make as he assesses which players he wants to build around for next season.

Alex Mowatt is out for the rest of the season and striker Daryl Dike remains sidelined by a hamstring problem.

Andy Carroll is expected to retain his starting place to face the club he joined for two months earlier this season prior to moving to West Brom.