Burton hoping to end season on winning note against Wycombe

Burton have nothing but pride to play for as they close the season at home to Wycombe.

The Brewers can finish no higher than 15th after a run of three wins in 17 games killed off any hopes of a play-off push.

A host of loan players will end their time at Burton, with Harry Chapman, Matej Kovar and Christian Saydee heading back to their parent clubs after the game.

Jonny Smith (shoulder) is the only confirmed absentee.

Wycombe welcome back Lewis Wing as they try and secure a play-off place.

The midfielder has missed the last three games through suspension but will return to the squad.

Anis Mehmeti and Jack Young (both foot) could return after recent injuries, but they may be saved for a possible play-off campaign.

The Chairboys are seventh going into the game, level on points with Plymouth, and their fate is dependent on results elsewhere.