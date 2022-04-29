Channel 4 wins rights to England’s European qualifiers and Nations League games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Channel 4 wins rights to England’s European qualifiers and Nations League games

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 10.49am
Channel 4 has agreed a deal to screen England’s Nations League matches later this year and their Euro 2024 qualifiers next year (nick Potts/PA)
Channel 4 has agreed a deal to screen England's Nations League matches later this year and their Euro 2024 qualifiers next year (nick Potts/PA)

England’s matches in the Nations League this year and their qualifiers for Euro 2024 next year will be on free-to-air television after Channel 4 secured the broadcast rights.

The deal means all six matches to be played by Gareth Southgate’s men in the Nations League in June and September will be shown live on the terrestrial broadcaster.

In all, Channel 4 says the deal will cover 20 England internationals between now and 2024, but it does not cover the rights to matches at this year’s World Cup, which will be screened on the BBC and ITV.

It will be the first time that any of England’s Nations League matches have been on terrestrial television since the competition began in 2018, with the games previously on Sky.

England’s home World Cup and European Championship qualifiers have been on ITV since 2008 and that broadcaster has held the rights to home and away qualifiers since qualification for Euro 2016.

Channel 4’s chief content officer Ian Katz said: “After bringing some of the biggest sporting moments of last year to the nation, I’m delighted that Channel 4 will be airing so many mouth-watering England matches on free-to-air television.

“This deal shows Channel 4 can compete for some of the biggest properties in sport and will bring substantial new audiences to our award-winning slate of original programming.”

Channel 4 has become more active in the sports rights market in recent years.

Emma Raducanu's US Open success last year was screened live on Channel 4
Emma Raducanu’s US Open success last year was screened live on Channel 4 (ZUMA/PA)

Last year it secured the rights for the US Open tennis women’s singles final featuring Emma Raducanu, and Formula One’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It has broadcast the Paralympic Summer and Winter Games since London 2012, and secured terrestrial rights to the 2019 men’s Cricket World Cup final.

The first England match under the new deal will be the Nations League clash away to Hungary on June 4. The qualifying schedule for Euro 2024 is set to be determined in October this year.

The rights to Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales’ Nations League matches from 2024, the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, any Euro 2028 qualifiers featuring the sides and friendly matches were secured earlier this week by Nordic streaming service Viaplay in a four-year deal.

