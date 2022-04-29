Tranmere’s Calum MacDonald and Kieron Morris set to return after suspension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Tranmere’s Calum MacDonald and Kieron Morris set to return after suspension

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 11.13am
Calum MacDonald is set to return for Tranmere against Oldham (Nick Potts/PA)
Tranmere are boosted by the return of Calum MacDonald and Kieron Morris from suspension as they host relegated Oldham in their final Sky Bet League Two home match of the season.

The pair have both served four-match bans after being sent off against Carlisle earlier this month.

Goalkeeper Joe Murphy is also set to return after missing last week’s loss at Stevenage with a knock.

Tom Davies is also back in contention but Callum McManaman is unavailable after suffering a concussion.

Oldham are playing for pride after their relegation from the EFL was confirmed amid chaotic scenes last weekend.

Manager John Sheridan will be hoping to ensure the campaign ends on a positive note after committing his future to the club for another season.

Latics will again be without defender Carl Piergianni this weekend as he completes a three-match suspension for his sending off against Northampton.

Forward Tope Obadeyi will be assessed after missing the last two games.

