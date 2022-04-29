Regan Charles-Cook would love to help Ross County make history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Regan Charles-Cook would love to help Ross County make history

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 11.17am
Regan Charles-Cook is eyeing Europe (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Regan Charles-Cook is eyeing Europe (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Regan Charles-Cook believes European qualification would be a fitting reward for Ross County’s devoted chairman Roy MacGregor and the club’s well-travelled supporters.

County are battling it out with Dundee United and Motherwell for the two spots in the Europa Conference League qualifiers next term.

Top scorer Charles-Cook is relishing the challenge and would love to help the Dingwall club make history.

“We’ve never been in Europe before so the final four games are four cup finals,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to it. It would mean the world to me to help Ross County into Europe.

“As a player I want to give back to the club, and the chairman especially. The amount Roy MacGregor puts into this club, which people don’t see, we want to do it for him and the manager and all the fans.

“Every away game for Ross County is at least two or three hours away and the fans come and support us everywhere, and we just want to give back to them and give them something to celebrate, the chance to go into next season thinking ‘we’re a European club’. That would mean the world.”

County are currently in fifth place, a point behind United and ahead of Motherwell on goal difference.

They face a tough test away to third-placed Hearts on Saturday, but Charles-Cook is excited about playing in front of a big crowd at Tynecastle after the last game there was played behind closed doors on Boxing Day due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“This will be the first time I’ve been to Tynecastle when there will be fans there,” said Charles-Cook, who is in the running for the PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year award.

“The last time I went there there were no fans. Everybody says when you go to Tynecastle it’s an unbelievable atmosphere because they have loads of fans and it’s a very cramped stadium. I’m looking forward to it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier