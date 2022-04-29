Dean Smith aiming for winning return to Villa as Norwich aim to avoid relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dean Smith aiming for winning return to Villa as Norwich aim to avoid relegation

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 12.05pm
Norwich head coach Dean Smith is set to return to Villa Park for the first time since his dismissal during November 2021 (Naomi Baker/PA)
Dean Smith is determined to make a first return to Aston Vila since his dismissal a memorable one as Norwich aim to avoid being relegated from the Premier League.

Boyhood Villa fan Smith had taken the club back to the top flight in 2019, going on to retain their status and also reach the Carabao Cup final.

However, Smith was sacked after three years in charge during November 2021, with the club 16th on the back of five straight defeats.

Following his departure, Smith – who saw captain Jack Grealish sold to Manchester City for £100million, but also spent big on the likes of Southampton striker Danny Ings and Norwich playmaker Emi Buendia – maintained he had no regrets, feeling he would have ended Villa’s slump with more time.

Smith was not out of the game long, as he made a swift return to the dugout when appointed as the new head coach at Carrow Road to replace Daniel Farke.

Norwich, though, sit bottom of the table, now 10 points from safety following last weekend’s 3-0 home defeat by Newcastle and could be relegated back to the Sky Bet Championship if results go against them.

The 51-year-old is hoping for a warm reception from the Villa faithful, but to leave them disappointed come the full-time whistle.

“I am looking forward to it. I had some great memories of being there as a boy supporting the club, and also managing the club, getting promoted and to a cup final as well as record winning run,” Smith said.

“Hopefully (the reception will be) a good one. I thought my relationship with the supporters there was really good, but I have had to move on now.

“I made my statement when I left the football club and I have moved on from there and am happy to be at Norwich now.

“There is always something a bit extra special when you are going back to one of your former clubs, because you know the people there, you know rapport you have had with them before, so it would be great to go and get the three points, that’s for sure.

“It is still mathematically possible (to stay up), so we will try. We will just take each game as it comes and continue to do that.”

Under Steven Gerrard, Villa have kept themselves clear of being pulled into the survival battle, but had been on a run of four successive defeats before a goalless draw at Leicester.

Smith refused to be drawn on his thoughts over how Gerrard’s team now shape up.

“It would be wrong of me to go and judge somebody who went and sat in my chair after I left,” he said at a press conference.

“Steven started his managerial career out at Rangers and he was chosen to go in and do the job after me, but I’m not going to sit here and comment on how he is doing.

“All managers are different, so they will have different ideas on how they want to play the game.”

While Villa may be able to plan for another Premier League campaign, Norwich are again left facing up to a return to the second tier after just one season.

There is growing unrest among sections of the Canaries faithful, with a small group of supporters venting their frustrations in angry exchanges with sporting director Stuart Webber outside the ground following the Newcastle defeat.

Smith insists everyone is “all pulling in the same direction” at Carrow Road, on and off the field.

“One of the biggest reasons that myself and Craig Shakespeare came to this football club was the fact that the supporters, the playing staff, the sporting director, and the owners, fitted our values as well,” he said.

“When you are going through a tough time, it is even more important you stick together.

“We can’t afford to listen to noise away from here, which can happen sometimes away from here with how we are doing on the pitch.”

