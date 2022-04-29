Wimbledon set to recall Paul Osew and Dan Csoka for their League One finale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Wimbledon set to recall Paul Osew and Dan Csoka for their League One finale

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 12.09pm
Paul Osew is in contention to return for AFC Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)
Paul Osew and Dan Csoka could be recalled as AFC Wimbledon look to end a season destined for relegation from Sky Bet League One with a flourish as they welcome Accrington.

Defensive pair Osew (knee) and Csoka (hip) were available ahead of the penultimate game of the campaign at Fleetwood but were not risked in a 1-1 draw that all but confirmed their demotion.

They will now be pushing for a recall, as will captain Alex Woodyard, with the midfielder missing out against the Cod Army last Saturday because of a calf complaint.

Defender Nesta Guinness-Walker could start after dropping to the bench last weekend. The result at Highbury Stadium left the Dons three points adrift of safety and with an inferior goal difference to 20th-placed Fleetwood.

Accrington will be without Toby Savin for their final game of the season.

The goalkeeper was sent off last weekend for handling outside his area in the 2-1 win over Lincoln so he will serve a suspension.

Rosaire Longelo is also unavailable due to suspension following his dismissal at Bolton two weeks ago.

With only pride to play for when they travel to the Cherry Red Records Stadium, Stanley are unlikely to risk the fitness of midfielder Harry Pell, who has been absent in recent weeks with a foot injury.

