Rochdale suffer Paul Downing injury blow ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 1.15pm
Paul Downing is sidelined for Rochdale with a fractured ankle (David Davies/PA)
Paul Downing is sidelined for Rochdale with a fractured ankle (David Davies/PA)

Paul Downing will miss Rochdale’s clash with Bristol Rovers.

Manager Robbie Stockdale confirmed the defender has fractured his ankle and will be out for “a significant period of time”.

Max Taylor was brought in to start at Exeter in Downing’s place and could do so again against Rovers.

James Ball, George Broadbent, Tahvon Campbell, Joel Coleman and Jeriel Dorset are all sidelined for the Dale.

Bristol Rovers have no fresh concerns ahead of the trip to Lancashire.

Manager Joey Barton is hopeful that Josh Grant can be involved after missing the Forest Green game with a hamstring problem.

Leon Clarke will miss out and has been absent for Rovers’ last three matches after pulling up in the warm-up against Salford.

Rovers are in the League Two play-off places, sitting in sixth.

