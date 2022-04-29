David Moyes wants to see West Ham competing in Europe every season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

David Moyes wants to see West Ham competing in Europe every season

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 1.43pm
West Ham boss David Moyes has his sights fixed on another top-six finish (Nick Potts/PA)
West Ham boss David Moyes has his sights fixed on another top-six finish (Nick Potts/PA)

West Ham boss David Moyes has urged the club to make a habit of challenging in Europe.

The Hammers played in their first European semi-final for 46 years on Thursday night, losing the first leg of their Europa League tie to Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1, and still have eyes on the final.

Next up is Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday and Moyes is determined to secure another top-six finish to guarantee Europa League football again next season.

Moyes, whose side are two points behind sixth-placed Manchester United with four games remaining, told a press conference: “I want us to stay in there.

“We’ve been challenging now for two years. We want to try and do it again because we’ve really enjoyed our European campaign.

“I think it’s lifted the entire club. I hope there’s more than one more year. We want to do it again. We want to keep that up.”

The Hammers will qualify for next season’s Champions League if they go on to lift their first European trophy in 57 years in Seville on May 18.

But Moyes has quickly turned his attention to Sunday’s visit of Arsenal after their first-leg setback against Frankfurt.

He said: “I’m disappointed, but we move on and we focus on the next game. We’re getting ready for the Arsenal game right now.

“I’m not an expert on Arsenal but I know a bit about (manager) Mikel (Arteta). He’s done a really good job.

“They’ve done well and they’ve continued to build this year. Sometimes missing out on European football has an advantage as you can focus on the league. But big clubs always want to be in Europe.”

Michail Antonio fired West Ham level against Frankfurt but they must overturn a 2-1 deficit
Michail Antonio fired West Ham level against Frankfurt but they must overturn a 2-1 deficit (Nick Potts/PA)

Asked whether fatigue could affect his players on Sunday, Moyes added: “That’s the fun of being in a European competition, particularly in the latter stages. We’ll get ourselves ready.”

Hammers defender Tomas Soucek insists the Londoners still have it all to play for in the return leg against Frankfurt.

Moyes’ side were stunned inside the first minute when Ansgar Knauff gave Frankfurt the lead.

The Hammers equalised through Michail Antonio 20 minutes later, but Daichi Kamada tapped home the Germans’ second-half winner and Soucek admitted his side did not take their chances.

“We had many chances, we saw that it was possible to go through but we missed these chances and conceded two goals,” the Czech Republic international said.

“We have to suffer from this for the result, but still a lot to play (for) in the second leg.”

West Ham overcame a first-leg deficit against Sevilla in the Europa League this season and Soucek believes his team-mates can take confidence from that.

“I think that this is a good thing for us that we have won every time the second leg, so I hope that we can win again,” the 27-year-old added.

The game was marred as West Ham announced they were investigating allegations that two German commentators were attacked in the second half of the match.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier