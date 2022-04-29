Harvey Cribb a doubt for Scunthorpe against Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Harvey Cribb a doubt for Scunthorpe against Hartlepool

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 1.53pm
Scunthorpe manager Keith Hill is hoping 16-year-old Harvey Cribb may be available to face Hartlepool (Richard Sellers/PA)
Scunthorpe boss Keith Hill has a doubt over midfielder Harvey Cribb ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash with Hartlepool.

The 16-year-old, who has not been involved in the last four games, is nursing an injury, but his manager is hopeful that he will be available this weekend.

Hill has indicated his intention to persist with his recent policy of fielding as many homegrown players as he can as he assesses what the future may hold for the already-relegated club.

Full-back Mason O’Malley made his first appearance since recovering from a hamstring injury as a substitute in last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Bradford, but fellow defender George Taft, who has been missing since the end of March with a stomach problem, was still absent.

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee will be back in the dugout for the first time since testing positive for Covid-19, but has seen his squad further depleted by injury.

Pools have been unable to fill their substitutes’ bench for the last three games and look likely to be without midfielders Mark Shelton and Joe White this weekend.

Shelton has an ear problem and Newcastle loanee White is being assessed by his parent club after picking up an ankle injury.

Lee is already without Gary Liddle and has doubts over Neill Byrne, Nicky Featherstone and Bryn Morris, but is hopeful that striker Joe Grey may be available.

