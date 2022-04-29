Joe Ralls missing as Cardiff take on Birmingham in Championship By Press Association April 29 2022, 2.11pm Joe Ralls is sidelined for Cardiff with a groin injury (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Cardiff have no new injury concerns ahead of their game with Birmingham. Manager Steve Morison confirmed that he has the same squad available as the one he took to Middlesbrough in midweek. Joe Ralls is out for the rest of the season with a groin problem. Captain Sean Morrison is also sidelined with a knee injury. Tahith Chong is likely to miss Birmingham’s trip to south Wales. Blues boss Lee Bowyer revealed that the winger had been back in training but the Cardiff clash could come too soon. Defender Kristian Pedersen is back available for the Blues. Taylor Richards is also available for selection following his return from illness. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Middlesbrough hopeful Marcus Tavernier and Dael Fry will be fit to face Cardiff Neil Etheridge eyeing return as Birmingham take on Millwall Lee Bowyer endures ‘worst day in football’ as Blackpool hit Birmingham for six Jordan Gabriel set to miss Blackpool’s clash with Birmingham