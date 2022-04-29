Mikel Arteta expects further twists in race for top four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Mikel Arteta expects further twists in race for top four

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 2.25pm
Mikel Arteta has called on Arsenal to back up their recent resurgence (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta has called on Arsenal to back up their recent resurgence (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes the race for a spot in next season’s Champions League has more “twists and turns” in it with five games left to play.

The Gunners bounced back from three consecutive defeats with a win at Chelsea and followed that up with victory over another top-four rival, Manchester United, while Tottenham dropped points at Brentford.

Arsenal head into the weekend two points clear in fourth place as they bid to put an end to their five-year exile from Europe’s top-tier competition, but Arteta believes it will be far from straightforward.

“I think there will still be twists and turns, we still have difficult matches today,” the Gunners boss said.

“We had two really good results that are putting them again in a really good position and then it’s about doing it again at West Ham.”

Arsenal face David Moyes’ side on Sunday, with the match taking place between the two legs of West Ham’s first European semi-final for 46 years against Eintracht Frankfurt.

They lost the first leg 2-1 at the London Stadium and Arteta’s Arsenal could face a different-looking West Ham side on Sunday if Moyes chooses to rest players for the crucial second leg.

However, despite the number of games on the Hammers’ fixture list as they balance Europe and the Premier League, Arteta insisted that does not concern him.

“They’ve been doing that all season and have been really good in both competitions,” he said.

“They have a big squad as well, they have different options to change their players and still maintain their level. We still have to beat them so I don’t think about that.”

Arteta also does not expect to be able to welcome back the influential Thomas Partey before the end of the season.

The midfielder has not played since Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace at the start of this month but has returned to running on a treadmill, although a first-team return could be a way off.

“He is progressing but he had a significant injury and a recurring injury as well so we don’t expect him to make progress that quickly to see him this season – but hopefully I am wrong,” Arteta said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier