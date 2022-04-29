Knee injury rules Conor McGrandles out of Lincoln’s home clash with Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Knee injury rules Conor McGrandles out of Lincoln’s home clash with Crewe

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 2.25pm
Injured Conor McGrandles may have played his last game for Lincoln (Nick Potts/PA)
Conor McGrandles will miss Lincoln’s final game of the season at home to relegated Crewe after suffering knee ligament damage.

The former MK Dons midfielder is out of contract in the summer and may have played his last game for the Imps.

Ben House will also be sidelined after damaging his collarbone in the 2-1 defeat at Accrington.

Chris Maguire (hamstring) is also set to miss out again, but defenders Tayo Edun and Cohen Bramall could be available after injury.

New Crewe boss Alex Morris has confirmed that veteran striker Chris Porter has played his final game for the Alex.

The 38-year-old has not featured in Crewe’s last three matchday squads, with Morris saying both parties felt it was unfair to risk injury as Porter searches for a new club.

Morris, who was appointed full-time manager on Thursday after initially succeeding David Artell on an interim contract, could again be without Travis Johnson and Dan Agyei.

One or two Crewe youngsters will hope to get an opportunity to impress ahead of Crewe’s demotion to League Two.

