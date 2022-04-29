Jordan Thompson signs new Stoke deal By Press Association April 29 2022, 2.27pm Jordan Thompson has signed a new two-year deal at Stoke (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Stoke midfielder Jordan Thompson has signed a new two-year deal which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024. The 25-year-old signed for the Potters in January 2020 from Blackpool and has gone on to make 80 appearances since. The Northern Ireland international told Stoke’s website: “I’m delighted to be here and to extend my stay. I’m just looking forward to the future now. “This season I feel like we’ve played a lot of good football and I want to be part of a team that plays that way.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Rob Key hopes to have England coach in place for first Test against New Zealand ‘Honoured’ Ben Stokes ‘excited’ to lead England after taking on Test captaincy Rob Key says James Anderson and Stuart Broad are back in England Test contention Ben Stokes named England’s new Test captain