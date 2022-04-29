Jadon Sancho ruled out for Manchester United due to tonsillitis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Jadon Sancho ruled out for Manchester United due to tonsillitis

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 2.33pm
Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho is suffering from tonsillitis (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho is suffering from tonsillitis (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jadon Sancho will be absent for Manchester United against Brentford and could miss the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old is struggling with tonsillitis and Ralf Rangnick says he may have to have his tonsils removed, with the interim manager ruling him out of Monday’s game.

Fred could return, Harry Maguire will be assessed and Edinson Cavani is due to return to training on Friday. Jesse Lingard missed the Chelsea match for personal reasons and Aaron Wan-Bissaka was absent with an unspecified issue. Paul Pogba are Luke Shaw are sidelined, while Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank hopes to have Christian Norgaard and Kristoffer Ajer back for the trip to Old Trafford.

Midfielder Norgaard and defender Ajer missed last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Tottenham with a calf problem and a head injury respectively but are expected to be fit for Monday.

However, defender Ethan Pinnock and forward Sergi Canos (both hamstring) are still out, as are defender Mathias Jorgensen (groin), midfielder Frank Onyeka (ankle ligaments) and striker Saman Ghoddos (ankle).

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Jones, Bailly, Lindelof, Telles, Fernandez, Matic, Fred, McTominay, Mejbri, Lingard, Shoretire, Fernandes, Mata, Garnacho, Rashford, Elanga, Ronaldo.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa, Jensen, Dasilva, Fosu-Henry, Baptiste, Roerslev, Stevens, Fernandez.

