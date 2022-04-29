Frank Lampard insists he is committed to Everton despite threat of relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Frank Lampard insists he is committed to Everton despite threat of relegation

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 2.47pm
Everton manager Frank Lampard insists he is committed to the relegation-threatened club (Richard Sellers/PA)
Manager Frank Lampard insists he is committed to Everton for as long as the club want him.

The Toffees are battling against their first relegation in 71 years and are two points adrift of safety – which could become five, albeit with two matches in hand – by the time they kick-off at home to Lampard’s former club Chelsea on Sunday.

Everton have managed just three Premier League wins since the former England midfielder replaced Rafael Benitez at the end of January and a drop into the Sky Bet Championship is now a worrying reality.

Asked whether he would continue as manager if the team were relegated Lampard said: “I don’t want to get drawn on that question but what I will say is I’ve loved every minute at this club.

“I’ve been welcomed incredibly well by fans. I’ll give it everything for as long as Everton want me here.”

His job, however, has been made slightly more difficult by the loss of defender Ben Godfrey for potentially the remainder of their relegation battle.

The defender injured a thigh muscle in the warm-up ahead of last weekend’s Merseyside derby defeat at Anfield and with fellow centre-back Yerry Mina having only just returned from more than two months out Godfrey’s absence is a significant blow.

“Ben’s out and will be a few weeks out,” added Lampard.

“We would love to get him back before the end of the season but it will be a close call.”

Lampard is also missing midfielders Donny Van De Beek (groin) and Andre Gomes but will be able to call on striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose injury-plagued season continued as he sat out the last two matches.

Following the defeat to Liverpool the club wrote to Professional Game Match Officials Limited to register a complaint about the way a penalty appeal against Anthony Gordon was handled.

It was the second time they had cause to take such action, having received an apology from PGMOL boss Mike Riley last month after the failure to award a potential penalty equaliser against Manchester City for a handball against Rodri.

But there has been no such response this time around.

Lampard said: “I didn’t expect there to be another one, to have two apologies in critical games against the two strongest teams in the country. Against Manchester City that cost us a point on the day.

“Against Liverpool who knows what that cost us if we get a penalty and go 1-0 up, that’s hard to gauge.

“But they are things which can clearly affect you in a relegation battle.”

The FA also wrote to Lampard this week asking him to explain his comments about the officiating in the derby.

“They wrote to me, I wrote back to them. At that point, I haven’t heard anything further,” he said.

