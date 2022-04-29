We had zero experience – Thomas Frank hails Brentford’s Premier League debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
We had zero experience – Thomas Frank hails Brentford’s Premier League debut

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 3.13pm
Brentford manager Thomas Frank has guided his Premier League novices to the brink of safety (Nigel French)
Thomas Frank has admitted Brentford strode on to the Premier League stage with “zero experience” of what to expect.

Last season’s Sky Bet Championship play-off winners returned to the top flight after an absence of 74 years but from the moment they launched their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal, they have more than made a fist of life among English football’s aristocrats.

They will head into Monday night’s clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford with 40 points already banked and all but mathematically safe and given where they started from, that represents a significant achievement in Frank’s book.

The Dane told the club’s official website: “When you go into a Premier League season as a promoted team, you don’t know exactly what to expect.

“It was even less for us as not one staff member had worked at a Premier League club before and not one player had played either – two minutes from Ivan Toney and two minutes from Sergi Canos don’t count.”

In-season signings Christian Eriksen, Mathias Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl were familiar with the Premier League but Frank continued: “When we played the first game it was with zero experience.

“What did we expect? I don’t exactly know, but I do know that we wanted to aim as high as possible, try to attack and be an asset to the league.

“I had huge belief that we could do something. That was the message to the players.”

If the Bees have enjoyed a successful campaign, this weekend’s opponents have nowhere near lived up to their own expectations.

Such have been United’s difficulties that they dispensed with the services of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, although Frank knows they will still be formidable opponents.

He said: “The club is maybe the biggest in world football with what they have created over the years.

“The team is obviously struggling in terms of their ambitions – I can say that without any disrespect. They have had a tough season.

“It is always not good when you have to sack a head coach because something is not right. I’m pretty sure that their expectations were to be higher.

“It is still a team of world-class players – [Jadon] Sancho, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Bruno] Fernandes and [Marcus] Rashford are among the best offensive players in the league on their best day.

“It is a huge challenge. We are looking forward to it.”

