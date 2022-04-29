Jon Brady could keep Northampton unchanged when they face Exeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Jon Brady could keep Northampton unchanged when they face Exeter

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 3.25pm
Josh Eppiah is likely to line up again for Northampton (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Josh Eppiah is likely to line up again for Northampton (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Northampton manager Jon Brady could keep his side unchanged as they prepare to face Exeter.

The Cobblers boss stuck with the same starting line-up for the last three matches and could do so again.

Josh Eppiah was substituted off with 12 minutes to go after scoring twice against Leyton Orient at the weekend, but Brady revealed it was a precautionary move.

Northampton are currently third in the League Two table.

Offrande Zanzala is back available for Exeter as they travel to Sixfields.

The striker was ineligible for the win against Barrow as he was unable to face his parent club.

The win saw Exeter earn promotion into League One and they are currently tied on points with top side Forest Green in the race to become League Two champions.

Kyle Taylor (knee), Harry Kite (groin) and Alex Hartridge (hamstring) are all sidelined for Exeter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier