Barnsley hoping for good news on injured players ahead of Preston fixture

Barnsley could welcome back a handful of players as they prepare for their final home game of the season against Preston.

Aapo Halme, Josh Benson, Devante Cole and Aaron Leya Iseka have been recent injury problems for the Reds but some of them could return in time for Saturday.

Brad Collins, Michal Helik and Jordan Williams will not return before the end of the season.

Midfielder Claudio Gomes has been out through illness recently and will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Preston are waiting on the fitness of defender Andrew Hughes ahead of the trip to Oakwell.

The 29-year-old was forced off in the 71st minute of their 4-1 defeat to Blackburn after he suffered a gash to his big toe.

Striker Ched Evans missed the game on Monday with a toe injury and will also be assessed.

Midfielder Ryan Ledson and winger Tom Barkhuizen are ruled out for the rest of the campaign.