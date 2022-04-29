Tino Livramento absent for Southampton after suffering ACL injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Tino Livramento absent for Southampton after suffering ACL injury

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 3.41pm
Southampton’s Tino Livramento is expected to be out for the rest of the calendar year (Adam Davy/PA)
Southampton’s Tino Livramento is expected to be out for the rest of the calendar year (Adam Davy/PA)

Southampton host Crystal Palace on Saturday without Tino Livramento following the defender’s ACL injury.

Livramento is expected to be out for the remainder of the calendar year after sustaining the knee damage in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Brighton.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl otherwise has a full squad to select from. Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has been back in training after a hamstring injury but is yet to return to first-team involvement.

Cheikhou Kouyate could return to the Palace starting line-up at St Mary’s.

Kouyate has been a regular in the Palace midfield this season but he dropped to the bench for Monday’s goalless home draw with Leeds.

Michael Olise (foot) has shown no effects after coming on as a second-half substitute against Leeds, and Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) is the only Eagles’ absentee.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Stephens, Perraud, Salisu, Bednarek, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, S Armstrong, Djenepo, Smallbone, Tella, Diallo, Walcott, Long, A Armstrong, Adams, Broja, Elyounoussi.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha, Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Hughes, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze, Olise, Edouard, Benteke, Matthews, Adaramola, Kelly, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier