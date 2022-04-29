No room for error at either end of table – Premier League talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
No room for error at either end of table – Premier League talking points

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 4.19pm
Manchester City refocus on their Premier League title bid after thrilling midweek Champions League tie against Real Madrid (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City refocus on their Premier League title bid after thrilling midweek Champions League tie against Real Madrid (Martin Rickett/PA)

Title-chasers Manchester City and Liverpool can afford no slip-ups, Tottenham are bidding to break into the top four and Norwich hope to stave off relegation, for another week at least.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of this weekend’s main Premier League talking points.

City wary of banana skin

Manchester City will be targeting nothing less than their 26th league win of the season in the Saturday evening kick-off at Leeds as they aim to keep their noses in front in the title race. A potential banana skin lies in wait at Elland Road, where a hostile home crowd will be baying for an upset as their side resume their relegation battle. City must quickly refocus after their thrilling midweek Champions League win against Real Madrid.

Liverpool at full throttle

Liverpool can pile on the pressure by leapfrogging City back to the top with victory at Newcastle earlier on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp signed a new deal this week and his side appears to be shifting through the gears in pursuit of their quadruple dream. They too turn their attention to domestic action after edging closer to the Champions League final in midweek and face another tough test at Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, who are chasing a fifth straight league win.

Can stuttering Spurs keep pace?

Tottenham must return to winning ways if they are to keep pace with London rivals Arsenal in the race for the final Champions League spot. Antonio Conte’s side, who have dropped points in both their last two matches and sit two points off the top four, will be hoping Leicester’s midweek Europa League Conference exploits against Roma will leave them jaded when they make the trip to the capital on Sunday.

Canaries hover over trapdoor

Norwich’s immediate return to the Sky Bet Championship will be confirmed on Saturday if they lose at Aston Villa and resurgent Burnley win at relegation rivals Watford. The rock-bottom Canaries appear to be fighting a lost cause, 10 points from safety with five games to play, but Steven Gerrard’s Villa are on the slide after a five-game winless run has left them eight points above third-bottom Everton.

Reds rely on Ronaldo

Manchester United’s season is in danger of petering out as they take on Brentford at Old Trafford on Monday. One win in six has left Ralf Rangnick’s Champions League hopes in tatters. The German was announced as Austria’s new boss this week and it was left to 17-goal Cristiano Ronaldo to provide the only cheer as he moved joint-second in the Premier League scorer’s chart when firing the equaliser against Chelsea on Thursday.

