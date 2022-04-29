Sean Goss hoping to get another chance at European football with Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sean Goss hoping to get another chance at European football with Motherwell

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 4.27pm
Sean Goss is looking to play in Europe again (Grant Russell via Motherwell FC)
Motherwell midfielder Sean Goss got a taste of European football at Manchester United and is now determined to get a full sample of the experience.

Goss played in the UEFA Youth League and was in the travelling party for a Champions League clash against Wolfsburg in Germany in 2015.

The 26-year-old, who played alongside the likes of Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford in the United youth ranks, can take a major step towards playing in the Europa Conference League qualifiers next season when Well face Dundee United on Saturday.

Motherwell are one point off fourth-placed United in the cinch Premiership with Ross County in between the pair in the battle for Scotland’s final two European places.

“It’s there for us and we are in a position to take it,” Goss said. “We are well aware of how the form has been but we have to look back at what we have done before to actually get us in that position.

“To be in this position with four games left and a chance of European football, if you had asked us that before the start of the season, we would definitely have taken it.

“It would be massive. It’s not an opportunity that comes round very often.

“I have done the youth Champions League and I was 19th man for a Champions League game with Man U when we played Wolfsburg.

“I have not played first team but I have had an experience of being in and around it. It was an unbelievable experience for me, being with the lads the whole build-up.

“It’s very different to normal league football and they are completely different games. There is so much relying on it and if you can win them you reap the rewards.

“The youth Champions League was like the unknown, you don’t know how teams are going to be and you don’t know their players too well, so it was always a massive challenge but the games were unbelievable to play in.”

