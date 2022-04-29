No new injury problems for Fulham ahead of their clash with Luton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fulham have no fresh injury issues ahead of Monday’s Championship clash with Luton.

Marco Silva can select from a position of strength when hosting the hatters at Craven Cottage.

Aleksandar Mitrovic drew a blank in Tuesday’s 1-0 home reverse to Nottingham Forest, but needs just two goals to beat Guy Whittingham’s second-tier record of 42 goals in a single campaign.

Fulham can wrap up the title with a victory over play-off chasing Luton.

Peter Kioso could continue at right wing-back for Luton.

Fred Onyedinma missed the 1-1 draw with Blackpool due to a tight groin and will be a doubt again.

James Bree should remain sidelined with a problematic ankle injury.

Goalkeeper James Shea is a long-term absentee after knee surgery.