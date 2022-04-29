Mark McGhee optimistic Dundee’s upward trajectory will land him first victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Mark McGhee optimistic Dundee’s upward trajectory will land him first victory

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 5.25pm
Mark McGhee feels a win is on the way (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Mark McGhee feels a win is on the way (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dundee manager Mark McGhee is optimistic that his team’s upward trajectory will land him a first win when they take on Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The former Dons player and manager is in desperate need of victory after 10 matches in the role.

Cinch Premiership bottom club Dundee sit five points adrift of St Johnstone with four games left – three of them away from home.

But McGhee is in a positive frame of mind following three consecutive draws, against Aberdeen, Dundee United and St Johnstone.

“I’m optimistic that the three draws that we have seen have been on a slightly upward curve and that the next thing looks to me like a victory,” he said. “I think the worst thing that it looks like is another draw.

“So we go there with a really positive frame of mind and for me the next step is a win.

“The training in the last three or four weeks has gone up a level, there is more intensity and physicality. I think we have at times shown that in the games.

“The Dundee United game was a very physical game both in terms of the running and direct contact.

“St Johnstone was a huge challenge mentally and physically because of the stakes, we couldn’t afford to lose that game, and they have coped with that brilliantly.

“I am very optimistic that all these elements of performance have improved over the last month.”

