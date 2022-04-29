Craig Dawson suspended for West Ham’s Premier League clash with Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Craig Dawson suspended for West Ham’s Premier League clash with Arsenal

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 5.31pm
David Moyes (left) will not have Craig Dawson available this weekend (Adam Davy/PA)
David Moyes (left) will not have Craig Dawson available this weekend (Adam Davy/PA)

West Ham will be without defender Craig Dawson for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

The defender serves a one-match ban after he was sent off during last weekend’s clash with Chelsea, a defeat that left the Hammers eight points behind the fourth-placed Gunners.

Fellow defenders Angelo Ogbonna (knee) and Issa Diop (ankle) remain sidelined, while manager David Moyes will check on his team’s fitness after their Europa League semi-final first-leg defeat on Thursday night.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta does not expect to have influential midfielder Thomas Partey available before the end of the season.

Bukayo Saka had some issues towards the final stages of the 3-1 win over Manchester United last time out, but is expected to be fine for the match at the London Stadium.

Takehiro Tomiyasu came back from injury and was on the field towards the end of the United match, but will be assessed to determine if he is fit enough to start against the Hammers.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Areola, Randolph, Coufal, Cresswell, Johnson, Soucek, Rice, Noble, Benrahma, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio, Yarmolenko, Fredericks, Masuaku, Kral, Perkins, Chesters, Vlasic, Alese.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Soares, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Leno, Lacazette, Holding, Tomiyasu, Pepe, Lokonga, Martinelli, Azeez, Swanson.

