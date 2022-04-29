Craig Dawson suspended for West Ham’s Premier League clash with Arsenal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Ham will be without defender Craig Dawson for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

The defender serves a one-match ban after he was sent off during last weekend’s clash with Chelsea, a defeat that left the Hammers eight points behind the fourth-placed Gunners.

Fellow defenders Angelo Ogbonna (knee) and Issa Diop (ankle) remain sidelined, while manager David Moyes will check on his team’s fitness after their Europa League semi-final first-leg defeat on Thursday night.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta does not expect to have influential midfielder Thomas Partey available before the end of the season.

Bukayo Saka had some issues towards the final stages of the 3-1 win over Manchester United last time out, but is expected to be fine for the match at the London Stadium.

Takehiro Tomiyasu came back from injury and was on the field towards the end of the United match, but will be assessed to determine if he is fit enough to start against the Hammers.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Areola, Randolph, Coufal, Cresswell, Johnson, Soucek, Rice, Noble, Benrahma, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio, Yarmolenko, Fredericks, Masuaku, Kral, Perkins, Chesters, Vlasic, Alese.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Soares, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Leno, Lacazette, Holding, Tomiyasu, Pepe, Lokonga, Martinelli, Azeez, Swanson.