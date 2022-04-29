Gareth Taylor proud of Manchester City’s fight for European football in WSL

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gareth Taylor insists he will be proud of his Manchester City players regardless of whether they secure European football next season.

City head into Saturday’s home clash with Brighton in fourth place in the Women’s Super League, one spot and one point behind the final European berth occupied by local rivals Manchester United but with a game in hand.

However, Taylor, whose side have won their last 10 matches in all competitions, insists he has taken satisfaction from how City have put themselves in contention with a strong run of form.

“I always find it difficult talking about things we could potentially do,” said the City boss.

“It would be nice to have European football and two trophies. It would look successful but we always want more, to improve

“Regardless of what happens, whether we’re successful or not in objectives, the group – the players, the staff – have pulled together to achieve what we have done in the second half of the season

“We’ve played exciting football, which enabled us to win games.”

Hope Powell’s Brighton have lost their last two matches since winning 2-0 at West Ham on March 27, but Taylor urged his side to focus on their own game.

“We had difficult moments – there’s no doubt about that – but we knew when had a more improved pool to choose from, it has allowed us to do what we’ve done: be really consistent,” he added.

“We’re in a good position now and regardless of what happens, there’s still a lot to be done and that’s great in terms of looking to improve.”

Hope Powell’s side sit seventh (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Powell, whose side sit seventh with two games to play, wants her players to take inspiration from their goalless draw at City at the beginning of last season.

“We had to get last Saturday’s game against Birmingham out of our system and the focus is now on what will be a very difficult game,” she said.

“City had a lot of injuries in the first half of the season and without them they may have been challenging strongly for the title.

“They have got a really strong squad now, so we will have to be at our best to get a result, but a lot of the girls have memories of the game there last season when we drew 0-0, so that’s a positive for us to take into Saturday.”