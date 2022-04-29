Gareth Taylor proud of Manchester City’s fight for European football in WSL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Gareth Taylor proud of Manchester City’s fight for European football in WSL

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 5.35pm
Gareth Taylor admitted it would be “nice” to have European football next season as his Manchester City side prepare to host Brighton (Scott Wilson/PA)
Gareth Taylor insists he will be proud of his Manchester City players regardless of whether they secure European football next season.

City head into Saturday’s home clash with Brighton in fourth place in the Women’s Super League, one spot and one point behind the final European berth occupied by local rivals Manchester United but with a game in hand.

However, Taylor, whose side have won their last 10 matches in all competitions, insists he has taken satisfaction from how City have put themselves in contention with a strong run of form.

“I always find it difficult talking about things we could potentially do,” said the City boss.

“It would be nice to have European football and two trophies. It would look successful but we always want more, to improve

“Regardless of what happens, whether we’re successful or not in objectives, the group – the players, the staff – have pulled together to achieve what we have done in the second half of the season

“We’ve played exciting football, which enabled us to win games.”

Hope Powell’s Brighton have lost their last two matches since winning 2-0 at West Ham on March 27, but Taylor urged his side to focus on their own game.

“We had difficult moments – there’s no doubt about that – but we knew when had a more improved pool to choose from, it has allowed us to do what we’ve done: be really consistent,” he added.

“We’re in a good position now and regardless of what happens, there’s still a lot to be done and that’s great in terms of looking to improve.”

Hope Powell
Hope Powell’s side sit seventh (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Powell, whose side sit seventh with two games to play, wants her players to take inspiration from their goalless draw at City at the beginning of last season.

“We had to get last Saturday’s game against Birmingham out of our system and the focus is now on what will be a very difficult game,” she said.

“City had a lot of injuries in the first half of the season and without them they may have been challenging strongly for the title.

“They have got a really strong squad now, so we will have to be at our best to get a result, but a lot of the girls have memories of the game there last season when we drew 0-0, so that’s a positive for us to take into Saturday.”

