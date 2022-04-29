Callum Davidson to select from unchanged squad as St Johnstone host St Mirren By Press Association April 29 2022, 5.37pm Callum Davidson has no fresh injury worries (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will select from an unchanged squad for Saturday’s cinch Premiership match at home to St Mirren. Tony Gallacher (leg), Craig Bryson (ankle), Chris Kane (knee) and David Wotherspoon (knee) all remain on the sidelines. None of this quartet are expected to feature again this season. St Mirren pair Richard Tait and Eamonn Brophy are included in the squad despite going off with suspected broken feet against Hibernian last weekend. The fracture fears were allayed and they both returned to light training on Friday but they remain doubtful for the game. Defenders Charles Dunne (foot) and Matt Millar (tendon) are both out, while Jordan Jones (shoulder) is doubtful. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Callum Davidson: St Johnstone have ‘parked the bus’ on contract talks St Mirren out to end terrible record in Perth and boost their Premiership survival chances Callum Davidson: Finishing outside bottom two would be unbelievable achievement Callum Davidson says Shaun Rooney will be a key player for St Johnstone