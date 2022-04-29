Callum Davidson to select from unchanged squad as St Johnstone host St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Callum Davidson to select from unchanged squad as St Johnstone host St Mirren

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 5.37pm
Callum Davidson has no fresh injury worries (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson has no fresh injury worries (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will select from an unchanged squad for Saturday’s cinch Premiership match at home to St Mirren.

Tony Gallacher (leg), Craig Bryson (ankle), Chris Kane (knee) and David Wotherspoon (knee) all remain on the sidelines.

None of this quartet are expected to feature again this season.

St Mirren pair Richard Tait and Eamonn Brophy are included in the squad despite going off with suspected broken feet against Hibernian last weekend.

The fracture fears were allayed and they both returned to light training on Friday but they remain doubtful for the game.

Defenders Charles Dunne (foot) and Matt Millar (tendon) are both out, while Jordan Jones (shoulder) is doubtful.

