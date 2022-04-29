Stuart Broad backs Ben Stokes as ‘brilliant’ captain – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 29.

Cricket

Stuart Broad backed his new skipper.

Joe Root linked up with Yorkshire.

👋 @root66 Give us a 🤩 below 👇 if you're excited to see Rooty back!#OneRose pic.twitter.com/sEgns9UGRT — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) April 29, 2022

KP swears by it.

Turn your phone OFF at home at 7pm every single evening. I promise you’ll feel way better, sleep better and have a better start to the next day. I swear by it! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 29, 2022

Football

Denis Law and Sir Alex Ferguson watched Manchester United’s game with Chelsea.

Regrets for Cesar Azpilicueta.

A pitty not being able to celebrate my 200th game as @ChelseaFC Captain with a win. Thank you for your support 💙 pic.twitter.com/KylRk8GaWQ — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) April 29, 2022

Harry Kane caught up with Jermain Defoe.

Good catching up with @IAmJermainDefoe. Top striker with loads of knowledge to share. Good chatting about our time together at @SpursOfficial too. pic.twitter.com/0ASI1c5xtI — Harry Kane (@HKane) April 29, 2022

Fabian Schar signed a new deal at Newcastle.

Here to stay! 👊🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/OTRmDfSBIZ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 29, 2022

Liverpool looked back at a late Divock Origi winner.

𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗧 late Divock Origi winner in 2019 😍 pic.twitter.com/i7pX7kHkax — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 29, 2022

Chelsea midfielder Ji So-Yun announced she would leave the club in the summer.

Eight incredible years with so many memories. Chelsea will miss you, Ji! 💙 pic.twitter.com/ItADUVMFsk — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 29, 2022

Tennis

A coffee put a smile on Andy Murray’s face.

Darts

James Wade excelled in Dublin.

What a night! Great feeling winning night 12 of the #PremierLeagueDarts in front of 8,000 amazing fans. Dublin 👏🏻Thank you all for the support. #TeamWade pic.twitter.com/Wu6YeTaeTT — James Wade (@JamesWade180) April 29, 2022

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo got into the groove.

Mick Schumacher enjoyed a bit of basketball.

NFL

The new crop of rookies were excited.

This entire video has us 🥹🫶 pic.twitter.com/EqQ2YOSDWj — New York Giants (@Giants) April 29, 2022