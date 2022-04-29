Ruthless Ronnie O’Sullivan opens up 10-6 semi-final lead over John Higgins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Ruthless Ronnie O’Sullivan opens up 10-6 semi-final lead over John Higgins

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 6.19pm Updated: April 29 2022, 10.17pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan opened up a 10-6 lead in his World Championship semi-final against John Higgins (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan opened up a 10-6 lead in his World Championship semi-final against John Higgins (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ronnie O’Sullivan took command of his World Championship semi-final against John Higgins as Mark Williams set up a thrilling finale to his Crucible clash with Judd Trump.

O’Sullivan made breaks of 99, 91, 70 and 73 to open up a 10-6 lead, but it was the manner in which he won the last frame of the session on a respotted black which will have hurt Higgins the most.

Higgins looked set to limit the damage – and make his highest break of the match into the bargain – only to miss a black off the spot which would have left O’Sullivan needing a snooker.

The six-time champion produced a stunning positional shot to get on the black from the penultimate red and a 43 clearance levelled the scores at 58-58.

O’Sullivan’s attempt to double the respotted black left Higgins with a difficult pot into the green pocket which the 46-year-old Scot was unable to convert, the black running down the table to leave O’Sullivan a simple pot into the middle.

Higgins had earlier taken two of the first three frames of the day to lead 6-5, but O’Sullivan kicked off a winning run of five frames in a row with a break of 99, despite having to ask referee Marcel Eckardt to remind spectators in the front few rows to sit still.

In the other semi-final, three-time champion Williams staged a brilliant fightback to trail 2019 winner Trump 13-11 heading into their final session on Saturday afternoon.

Trump led 11-5 after the second session and began Friday evening’s action with a break of 120, only for Williams to come storming back into the contest.

The Welshman kickstarted a run of five frames in succession with a total clearance of 137 and added contributions of 58, 53, 57 and 77 to close the gap to 12-10.

Trump, who had not potted a single ball in four of the last five frames, responded superbly with his second century of the session, but Williams took the final frame of the night to leave the outcome firmly in the balance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]