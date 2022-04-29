Kevin McDonald could feature for Dundee United after muscle problem By Press Association April 29 2022, 6.25pm Kevin McDonald could feature (Mark Kerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United midfielder Kevin McDonald is pushing to be involved in Saturday’s cinch Premiership encounter with Motherwell following a muscle problem. Calum Butcher is unlikely to play for the rest of the campaign because of a personal issue. Max Biamou (thigh), Ian Harkes (ankle) and Peter Pawlett (Achilles) are out for the rest of the season. Motherwell manager Graham Alexander declared he had an unchanged squad following their defeat by Rangers. Striker Kevin van Veen serves the second match of his two-game ban. Sondre Solholm, Stephen O’Donnell, Jordan Roberts and Nathan McGinley have been absent in recent weeks while Barry Maguire is out for the season following quad surgery. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Kevin McDonald fitness update as Dundee United gear up for crucial Premiership clash Dundee United boss Tam Courts to assess Kevin McDonald ahead of visit of Hearts EXCLUSIVE: Kevin McDonald will ‘never say a bad word’ about Dundee – but friendships are on hold when United host rivals Motherwell revive top-six hopes with much-needed win over St Mirren