Aaron Muirhead nets brace against former club Partick Thistle as Ayr stay up

Aaron Muirhead scored two penalties as Ayr preserved their cinch Championship status with a 3-1 victory over his former side Partick Thistle.

Muirhead opened the scoring from the spot after just five minutes when Lewis Mayo was adjudged to have fouled Tomi Adeloye in the area.

Adeloye’s header on the half-hour mark doubled the home side’s lead and Muirhead made certain of the win in the second half, converting his second penalty after Adeloye was again the victim of a foul in the box.

Alex Jakubiak scored a late consolation for Partick, who held on to the last promotion play-off spot despite the defeat.