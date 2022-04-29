MP fears delays in implementing fan-led review could deny EFL clubs vital funds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
MP fears delays in implementing fan-led review could deny EFL clubs vital funds

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 10.31pm
Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell says EFL clubs are being deprived of cash due to delays in implementing the fan-led review (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell says EFL clubs are being deprived of cash due to delays in implementing the fan-led review (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

EFL clubs could miss out on up to £300million in income over the next two years if there are delays in implementing the recommendations of the fan-led review, the Shadow Culture Secretary has said.

The review recommended the introduction of a transfer levy of between five and 10 per cent on international deals done by Premier League clubs, and deals between those clubs, as a “progressive” way to support teams lower down the pyramid.

However, it is unclear when or even if such a levy will be introduced, with the Government yet to set a firm timetable for legislation to support the recommendations of the review, including the creation of an independent regulator backed by statute.

Labour are understood to support the idea of a transfer levy, and Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell believes any delay in introducing it is depriving lower-league clubs of desperately needed cash.

Data from Labour, shared with the PA news agency, says that based on Premier League transfer activity over the last five seasons a levy would raise £154million if it was set at five per cent, and £300m if set at 10 per cent.

“Despite record revenues in the Premier League, the football pyramid is in a perilous state. Changes to football governance are long overdue,” the Manchester Central MP said.

“This distracted Government is failing to deliver, and kicked the can down the road, meaning lower league clubs will miss out on millions of pounds in a make-or-break few years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says people must
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says people must “contain their impatience” on implementing the fan-led review (Rob Pinney/PA)

“Bury has already been lost, Derby and Oldham have been relegated, many other clubs are on the brink. In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis fans can’t afford ticket prices to go up as clubs struggle. We urgently need reform to football governance, not more stalling.”

The Government wants the football authorities to reach agreement amongst themselves on a fairer financial distribution model in the first instance, but is prepared to give backstop powers to the new independent regulator in a white paper to be published this summer which would enable it to impose a solution.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says people must “contain their impatience” on this while Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston has stressed the complexities involved, and the need to ensure the design of the regulator strikes the right balance between ensuring sustainability of clubs and keeping football competitive and attractive to investors.

The Premier League reiterated its opposition to a statutory independent regulator earlier this week.

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said last year that the introduction of a transfer levy risked “killing the golden goose” of the Premier League while his counterpart at Leeds, Angus Kinnear, went further and compared the levy to Maoism.

