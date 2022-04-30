James Anderson welcomes chance to earn England recall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

James Anderson welcomes chance to earn England recall

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 10.36am
James Anderson would relish an England recall (Andrew Matthews/PA)
James Anderson would relish an England recall (Andrew Matthews/PA)

James Anderson would relish the chance to help England “get back to winning Test matches” under new captain Ben Stokes.

The 39-year-old seam ace was omitted from England’s West Indies tour in March, alongside fellow veteran pace star Stuart Broad.

England lost the Test series without their two leading Test wicket-takers, and all-rounder Stokes has now replaced Joe Root as skipper.

England’s new director of cricket Rob Key this week also declared Anderson and Broad available for selection, opening the door for a Test recall.

Now Anderson hopes the change at the top can be enough for both him and Broad to force their way back into the Test reckoning.

“Stuart and I were hoping our careers weren’t over, so it’s nice to hear there’s a chance,” Anderson told BBC Radio Lancashire.

“It still means we’ve got to put in some performances here with our counties to prove that we’re playing well enough to get in that final XI.

“Because of the situation and not having people in these roles you’re just so unsure of what’s going to happen. So now having that clarity is really nice.

“I’d love to be a part of that. We’ve had a tough few years, we’re down the bottom of the Test championship. English cricket needs to get back to winning Test matches.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier