James Anderson welcomes chance to earn England recall

James Anderson would relish the chance to help England “get back to winning Test matches” under new captain Ben Stokes.

The 39-year-old seam ace was omitted from England’s West Indies tour in March, alongside fellow veteran pace star Stuart Broad.

England lost the Test series without their two leading Test wicket-takers, and all-rounder Stokes has now replaced Joe Root as skipper.

☝️Jimmy and Broady were in the wickets this morning in the @countychamp 🔥 Watch them try to add to their tallies this afternoon on our live streams ⬇️ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 28, 2022

England’s new director of cricket Rob Key this week also declared Anderson and Broad available for selection, opening the door for a Test recall.

Now Anderson hopes the change at the top can be enough for both him and Broad to force their way back into the Test reckoning.

“Stuart and I were hoping our careers weren’t over, so it’s nice to hear there’s a chance,” Anderson told BBC Radio Lancashire.

“It still means we’ve got to put in some performances here with our counties to prove that we’re playing well enough to get in that final XI.

OHHH JIMMY JIMMYYYYY! 🐐@jimmy9 strikes in the third over without a run on the board – great low take by @robpeterjones at slip to dismiss Weatherley! 👏 🌹 #RedRoseTogether pic.twitter.com/MSgUPkjRkw — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) April 29, 2022

“Because of the situation and not having people in these roles you’re just so unsure of what’s going to happen. So now having that clarity is really nice.

“I’d love to be a part of that. We’ve had a tough few years, we’re down the bottom of the Test championship. English cricket needs to get back to winning Test matches.”