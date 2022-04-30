Ange Postecoglou hoping for full Celtic team to reach potential against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ange Postecoglou hoping for full Celtic team to reach potential against Rangers

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 11.40am
Kyogo Furuhashi started his first game of 2022 last weekend (Robert Perry/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has stressed his focus is on ensuring his full team reach their potential against Rangers rather than spending too much time pondering how to utilise Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Postecoglou has his two main centre-forwards fully fit for the first time as Celtic look to all but secure the cinch Premiership title with victory over their city rivals on Sunday.

Furuhashi scored his 17th goal of the season against Ross County last weekend on his first start since aggravating a hamstring injury on Boxing Day.

Giakoumakis arrived in Glasgow without having done a pre-season and was still trying to get up to speed when he was booked in for surgery to clean up his knee.

The Greece striker only scored once in the first half of the season but he stepped up in the absence of Furuhashi after utilising the winter break to work on his fitness and is now on 13 goals for the campaign.

Giakoumakis returned from a minor hamstring injury off the bench in Dingwall after missing the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Rangers.

Daizen Maeda started up front for Celtic at Hampden but struggled to make any impact on the game and Postecoglou now has the dilemma of whether to start with Furuhashi or Giakoumakis and which one could come off the bench to make an impact.

“It’s better than earlier in the year when I had neither of them,” the Celtic boss said.

“Both are in great form. Kyogo is certainly getting closer to the fitness and sharpness that he is comfortable with. With Giako, he only missed a week, he didn’t lose any conditioning.

“They are both ready to go and both ready to make an impact but, ultimately for me, it’s about having as many of our players as we can playing their best football on Sunday.

“That will be important for us rather than thinking that one or two individuals are going to make the difference.

“The key to our success up to this point has been the contribution of everybody at different times and we are going to need everyone ready to do that on Sunday.”

