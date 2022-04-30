West Ham manager David Moyes preparing for Arsenal’s ‘flexibility’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

West Ham manager David Moyes preparing for Arsenal’s ‘flexibility’

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 12.38pm
West Ham manager David Moyes (left) worked with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (right) when they were at Everton (Paul Childs/PA)
West Ham manager David Moyes (left) worked with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (right) when they were at Everton (Paul Childs/PA)

West Ham boss David Moyes admits he will have some thinking to do when his side come up against the flexibility of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on Sunday.

The Irons host the Gunners looking to produce a response from the 2-1 home defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night.

With four games left, West Ham sit seventh in the Premier League table, but still within striking distance of both Tottenham and Manchester United.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to secure a top-four finish which would see them return to Champions League football.

The Gunners have recovered from three-straight league defeats to produce impressive displays as they won 4-2 at Chelsea and then beat United 3-1 last weekend.

Moyes worked with Arteta when he was manager at Everton and has been impressed with how the Spaniard has adapted his approach depending on their opposition.

“I think he’s done a really good job,” said Moyes, who had former midfielder Arteta as part of his squad for six years at Goodison Park.

“They were in the semi-finals of the Europa League last year and it shows how well they have come on from what they have done last year, so I am sure Mikel wants his teams to be in Europe (again).

“They have a very good style of play and it is different from Eintracht Frankfurt’s.

“Frankfurt also have a distinctive style, maybe a little bit more of a counter-attack style with speed.

“Arsenal are more of a side who build their play. They have got a really good set pattern, but also it has got flexibility and it is quite difficult to look at and understand.”

Despite the disappointment of West Ham’s first European semi-final for 46 years not going according to plan, Moyes is confident his squad can quickly regroup to focus on domestic matters.

“We have been quite robust all season, so I’m hoping that we’ll be able to show that again,” the West Ham boss said at a press conference.

Irons centre-back Craig Dawson will miss Sunday’s trip to the Emirates Stadium after he was sent off during last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Chelsea, where Christian Pulisic scored a last-minute winner.

Defender Ben Johnson feels the players can regroup from the frustrations of Thursday night to produced a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.

“There have been opportunities in the league where things have gone our way and we’ve not done our job and now we’re sitting in seventh when we could be fifth or comfortable in sixth, so the Premier League games are so important,” Johnson, 22, told West Ham TV.

“We’ve got to focus because we want to be in the Europa League again.

“Our aim is to be in the Champions League (through winning the Europa League) too, so we have got to go one better and step it up again next Thursday, while also focusing on the Premier League as well to cement that Europa League place at least for next season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier