Giovanni van Bronckhorst praises Rangers players for their ability to focus

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 1.04pm
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has praised his players (PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised his Rangers side’s ability to focus on the task at hand ahead of yet another crucial game on Sunday.

The Light Blues are recovering from the 1-0 Europa League semi-final defeat to RB Leipzig on Thursday night with a view to overcoming the Bundesliga outfit in the return game at Ibrox next Thursday.

With a Scottish Cup final against Hearts at Hampden Park next month already in the bag, the Dutchman now looks to rescue the Gers’ cinch Premiership hopes away to Celtic who, with only four fixtures remaining, hold a six-point advantage over the Ibrox men at the top of the table.

Van Bronckhorst is confident his players will be able to fix their sights on their greatest rivals this weekend.

He told Sky Sports: “What I have seen in those months that I have been here is the focus and the preparation towards games from this group has been amazing.

“To be involved in Europe so far in the season and to every week prepare for only two, three days for a game, I think the players have done really well.

“It is a hectic schedule, it is hard work for everyone, not only the players but also the staff and everyone in the club.

“But everyone is giving 100 per cent and doing their best effort to prepare for the game.

“The players have done that so amazingly for the last months and we will keep doing that until we have played the Scottish Cup final.

“My objective, my job and what I’m doing at the moment is to make sure my players are well prepared for the game mentally and physically.

“Also to watch my team and look at the physicality of the players.

“That’s my job, to be well prepared before this game, that I know my players will give everything on Sunday again to get a good result.

“That’s what I’m asking them to do, that’s what they’ve been doing for the last couple of months in a very hectic schedule so we just keep on doing that.

“It’s still double fixtures until the end of the season but we’re enjoying the moment we’re in and we’re taking it game by game so Sunday we go again.

“We’ll recover good, we’ll prepare well and give 100 per cent on Sunday for a good performance.”

