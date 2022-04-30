Fleetwood stay up despite defeat at Bolton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Fleetwood stay up despite defeat at Bolton

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 2.44pm
Fleetwood manager Stephen Crainey (Nigel French/PA)
Fleetwood manager Stephen Crainey (Nigel French/PA)

Fleetwood’s Sky Bet League One status was confirmed despite a 4-2 defeat at Bolton.

Stephen Crainey’s visitors avoided relegation on goal difference after a roller coaster game that finished with Wanderers’ fourth successive victory.

Dion Charles, who ended a 14-game goal drought for club and country after 37 minutes, scored a remarkable goal after sliding in for an 86th-minute challenge.

The ball cannoned off a Fleetwood player and looped 45 yards into the net with Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns wrong-footed.

Ten minutes earlier, Joe Garner’s third goal in as many games via Danny Andrews’ corner brought Town level at 2-2.

Fleetwood, who have been in the third tier since winning promotion in 2014, led through Barry Baggley’s superb first Football League goal after 17 minutes.

Charles made it 1-1 for a Trotters side who finish their campaign with an eight-game unbeaten run.

Left-back Declan John’s deflected shot put Ian Evatt’s side in front before Garner’s header looked to have earned the visitors a point.

Instead, Charles and substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson in added time completed Wanderers’ win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier