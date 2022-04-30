Rotherham celebrate promotion to Championship as win relegates Gillingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rotherham celebrated promotion from League One after goals from Rarmani Edmonds-Green and debutant Georgie Kelly saw them beat Gillingham 2-0 and relegate the Kent side in the process.

The Millers finally made their first-half dominance count when Edmonds-Green met Michael Ihiekwe’s goal-bound header to poke home from close range after 34 minutes.

Michael Smith missed a gilt-edged chance to double their advantage three minutes later but fired wide after latching onto Chiedozie Ogbene’s pinpoint delivery.

Ben Thompson beat the offside trap but his effort crashed off the underside of the crossbar in first-half stoppage-time as Gillingham came within inches of an equaliser.

Ogbene narrowly missed the target from 20 yards and Ben Wiles was twice denied by excellent saves from Gills goalkeeper Aaron Chapman shortly after half-time.

A draw would have been enough to extend Gillingham’s nine-year stay in the third tier but their survival hopes were dashed when substitute Kelly fired past the helpless Chapman at the death.