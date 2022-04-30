Hakeeb Adelakun leaves it late as Lincoln end season with victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Hakeeb Adelakun leaves it late as Lincoln end season with victory

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 2.48pm
Hakeeb Adelakun scored the winner for Lincoln (Joe Giddens/PA)
Hakeeb Adelakun scored a late winner as Lincoln rounded off their Sky Bet League One campaign with a 2-1 victory over relegated Crewe.

The Imps looked to be heading for a home defeat after Chris Long’s first-half goal.

The visitors wasted chances to take the game away from Lincoln and were made to pay as substitutes Tom Hopper and Adelakun scored in the final 11 minutes.

The Alex took the lead after 21 minutes when the ball was slipped through to Long and he was afforded far too much space in the box and produced a tidy finish beyond Jordan Wright.

Crewe had further chances before and after half-time, with Oliver Finney wasting the best of them as he blazed over from close range.

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton sent on Hopper and Adelakun, and both found the net to turn the game on its head.

First, in the 79th minute, with two players waiting to come back after being treated for injuries, Hopper headed home at the near post from a corner.

Then, on the stroke of full-time, Adelakun fired low into the corner of the net after good footwork on the edge of the box.

