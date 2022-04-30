Broadcaster Chris Kamara to leave Sky Sports at the end of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Broadcaster Chris Kamara to leave Sky Sports at the end of the season

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 3.20pm
Broadcaster Chris Kamara is to leave Sky Sports at the end of the season (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Broadcaster Chris Kamara is to leave Sky Sports at the end of the season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Broadcaster Chris Kamara is leaving Sky Sports at the end of the season after 24 years.

The presenter and former footballer, 64, recently revealed he had developed a speech apraxia disorder alongside an existing thyroid issue.

“My long career at Sky Sports has never felt like work. I’ve spent 24 terrific years at Sky, and leave with the best of memories,” Kamara said in a statement.

“My time on Soccer AM, Goals on Sunday and, of course, on Soccer Saturday with Jeff has been – to coin a phrase – unbelievable.

“I’ve had the time of my life, and look forward to tuning in every Saturday as a fan.”

Kamara’s Sky Sports colleagues paid tribute to his unique talents during Soccer Saturday.

“He was always immaculately prepared. Within football he is so well regarded for his knowledge of the game,” presenter Jeff Stelling said.

“It was a privilege to work with Kammy for so long. I am going to miss him enormously.”

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Paul Merson added: “His knowledge of football is second to none.”

Kamara previously underwent a brain scan to check if he was developing dementia after suffering from what he described as “brain fog”, and was worried the illness might be related to heading the ball during his long playing career.

However, his symptoms were instead explained by an underactive thyroid.

Kamara, who has also released two Christmas albums and a charity single as well as presenting on Ninja Warrior UK, is set to be a commentator on ITV’s new show The Games, which starts in May.

Sky Sports director of football Gary Hughes said: “Kammy has been a Sky Sports star.

“Everyone has a favourite Kammy anecdote or highlight, and the tribute we paid to him on air this afternoon really shows the special place he has in the hearts of our viewers.

“We’ve been so lucky to have him, and he will always be part of the Sky Sports football family.”

