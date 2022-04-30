Johnnie Jackson: Catching up to do as Charlton end season with Ipswich thrashing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson was disappointed with his side’s 4-0 League One loss at Ipswich on the final day, saying that it was a “timely reminder” of where they “are as a group”.

Addicks’ debut-making goalkeeper Nathan Harness had to pick the ball out of the net following two strikes from leading scorer Wes Burns and one each from Tyreeq Bakinson and a typical poacher’s goal from James Norwood.

Jackson, whose side ended the campaign 13th, said: “It was a timely reminder as to where we are as a group. The table doesn’t lie and we have a lot of catching up to do.

“It’s a really busy summer for the football club, it needs a rebuild and we need to recruit the right ones in the right areas and come back fighting next season.

“We have got a good core who will be coming back to us and if we have the right types in the right areas I’ve got no doubt that next season we can be at the other end of the league where we want to be.

“It’s the last game of the season and a lot of the lads on the football pitch are uncertain about their futures.

“A lot of our lads lost their edge today but it (the result) was disappointing.

“We have not ended up where we wanted to end up but there will be lots of lessons learnt. The season has gone but we have to dust ourselves down and be better next season.”

Meanwhile, Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna said his side deserved the victory, saying it was a “really good performance” as they finished the season 11th in the table.

McKenna added: “It was a day that we wanted to give the supporters.

“First and foremost, I think they have deserved that, the way that they have got behind the team all season has been outstanding. They have been fantastic home and away.

“We knew there was going to be a big turnout today and we knew it was our responsibility to send them off with a positive feeling and we managed to do that.

“It was a very good performance. We get the first goal and that just opens the game up a little bit.

“We have had three seasons in League One and (we are) a long way off the play-off positions so there’s reason for that and things to reflect on and look at as a football club and make sure we have enjoyable days like today where we perform well and win games.

“But also that we are more robust and effective in winning games over a 46-game season in a very difficult and demanding league.”