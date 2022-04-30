Mark Bonner hails Cambridge’s outstanding season following draw with Cheltenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Mark Bonner hails Cambridge’s outstanding season following draw with Cheltenham

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 4.14pm
Mark Bonner’s Cambridge drew on the last day of the season (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Mark Bonner reflected on Cambridge’s outstanding season following their final-day League One draw with 10-man Cheltenham.

Sam Smith and Alfie May both scored twice as they finished the campaign as their respective club’s top goalscorer as the game ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

May struck at the death despite Cheltenham ending with 10 men following Will Boyle’s dismissal for two yellow cards.

It came after Cambridge withdrew Wes Hoolahan to a rapturous ovation, 20 days short of his 40th birthday, who was replaced by academy graduate Kai Yearn, three weeks away from turning 17.

The U’s end the season 14th – their highest final position since 1994 – while Cheltenham’s 15th-placed finish represents their highest ever EFL finish.

“It doesn’t spoil the season but it does spoil the afternoon a bit,” reflected Bonner. “We should have been the winning team.

“We said at half-time, ‘kill the beast or it’ll come back and bite you’, and it came back and bit us right at the end in a goal we didn’t deserve to concede from an error.

“It’s an excellent continuation of what we’ve been this year. For a number of weeks we’ve been safe and people say ‘there’s not a lot to play for’, but we’ve always played like there is. I like that mentality about us.

“Everybody in the world knew that staying in the division was the main thing and after that, anything you can do was a bonus.

“The fact that we’ve never been in the bottom six or been under threat of the drop is a fantastic achievement and we shouldn’t underestimate how good a season these boys have had.

“The fact we’re sitting around the middle of the table is unbelievable really.”

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff was happy to take the point despite his side not performing at their best.

“I wasn’t particularly pleased with the performance but I was pleased with the result,” Duff said.

“I don’t think we deserved to go out losing three games in a row. We were actually better with 10 men; we went down to 10 men and we started passing the ball properly – which is the weirdness of football.

“I thought they were better than us, box to box. On actual chances, Scott (Flinders) has made a couple of saves but Alfie has missed a sitter, he can’t believe he’s missed it.

“It was a bit of a weird feeling really. It was an end-of-season game. Nice weather, two mid-table teams. It was a fun, entertaining game but I’m not sure how much quality there was in it.

“Luckily we are safe because of some of the decisions that go against us. Thankfully we’re safe and it’s not costing us a place in the league.”

