Hearts and Ross County draw a blank at Tynecastle

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 5.04pm Updated: April 30 2022, 6.22pm
Jordan White (right) had a goal ruled out (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Ross County’s Jordan White saw a first-half goal disallowed as his side drew 0-0 with Hearts at Tynecastle.

The visitors, chasing a place in the Europa Conference League, had the best of the first half and seemed unfortunate to see their celebrations cut short by the linesman’s flag when the striker found the net.

Hearts, who are already assured of third place in the cinch Premiership, were on top after the break, with Josh Ginnelly and Liam Boyce spurning big chances to secure victory.

Jambos boss Robbie Neilson made one change to the side that started the 3-2 win at Dundee United last weekend, with Ben Woodburn starting in place of the injured Aaron McEneff.

There was one tweak to the County side that lost to Celtic last weekend as David Cancola replaced Harry Paton.

The visitors started purposefully and had the first attempt of the match in the 13th minute when former Hearts player Connor Randall saw a powerful shot from 25 yards out superbly saved by Craig Gordon.

Four minutes later, Blair Spittal had a low attempt blocked by home defender Toby Sibbick.

County were left feeling aggrieved in the 34th minute when White had his goal ruled out from a Spittal cross, with replays showing it was very tight.

Hearts struggled to create anything clear-cut before the break. They had a half-chance in the 41st minute when Nathaniel Atkinson’s ball across goal caused panic in the away defence. Barrie McKay then shot over from 20 yards out.

The hosts started the second half in more assertive fashion and they should have gone ahead in the 47th minute but Ginnelly smashed the ball high over the bar from 12 yards out after being teed up by Atkinson’s cross.

County midfielder Ross Callachan saw a shot inside the box pushed away by Gordon in the 50th minute.

Hearts defender Taylor Moore headed straight into the arms of goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw from McKay’s corner in the 56th minute.

The hosts had a great chance in the 76th minute when McKay’s pass sent Boyce clean through but Laidlaw raced out to make an excellent save.

McKay then flashed a shot just wide from the edge of the box shortly after Ginnelly had seen an effort charged down by County defender Jake Vokins. Boyce blew another opportunity in the closing moments when he rolled the ball wide after being played through by substitute Andy Halliday.

