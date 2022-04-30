Joe Riley and Lewis Alessandra hit Carlisle to victory over Stevenage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Joe Riley and Lewis Alessandra hit Carlisle to victory over Stevenage

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 5.18pm
Joe Riley opened the scoring (Joe Giddens/PA)
Joe Riley opened the scoring (Joe Giddens/PA)

Carlisle won their last home game of the League Two season as they beat Stevenage 2-1 at Brunton Park.

Joe Riley and Lewis Alessandra did the damage within 11 second-half minutes and Boro were condemned to a second successive defeat despite Luke Norris’ late penalty.

The visitors came agonisingly close to opening the scoring early on as Luke Prosser’s header hit a post.

Down the other end, Brennan Dickenson could only head straight at Stevenage goalkeeper Christy Pym.

But the game sprung into life in the second half as the Cumbrians flew out of the blocks.

Riley beat his man on the edge of the box before firing his third goal of the season into the bottom corner in the 52nd minute.

The away side had a great chance to immediately equalise as Mark Howard did well to keep Ed Upson out.

Carlisle doubled their lead in the 63rd minute when substitute Alessandra poked home Jack Armer’s cross moments after coming on.

Norris’ 88th-minute penalty, after Scott Cuthbert went down in the box, gave the visitors a glimmer of hope but Carlisle held on.

