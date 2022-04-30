Leyton Orient continue impressive away run with victory at Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sport

Leyton Orient continue impressive away run with victory at Crawley

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 5.32pm
Arron Drinan got one of the Leyton Orient goals in the win at Crawley (PA)
Arron Drinan got one of the Leyton Orient goals in the win at Crawley (PA)

Goals in each half from Theo Archibald and Aaron Drinan gave Leyton Orient their third win in the last four Sky Bet League Two away games with a 2-0 victory at Crawley.

Crawley have now lost three games in succession following the suspension of head coach John Yems pending an investigation over serious allegations.

Supporters voiced their support throughout for Yems, 62, and a smoke bomb was thrown onto the pitch in added time.

Orient head coach Richie Wellens admitted complacency played a part in last week’s 4-2 home defeat by Northampton and called on his men to raise their game at a time in the season when “it kills you not playing for anything.”

His team responded and after only eight minutes a dead ball kick by goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux found winger Theo Archibald, who neatly lobbed veteran keeper Glenn Morris for his eighth goal of the season.

A foul by Jordan Tunnicliffe on Paul Smyth gave Drinan a great chance of doubling the lead from the penalty spot in the 18th minute but his weak kick was parried by Morris, who then saved a headed rebound.

After Crawley striker Tom Nichols was denied by Vigouroux, Orient threatened again when the recalled Jordan Brown had a goalbound shot saved by Morris.

The Reds began the second half in a more purposeful manner and midfielder James Tilley put a low shot wide after a corner by skipper George Francomb.

Orient were wasteful when, after Brown fired over, Archibald had an effort cleared off the line by Will Ferry after a mistake by substitute Tony Craig.

Crawley were denied what appeared to be an equaliser in the first minute of stoppage time when a shot from Tilley looked to have crossed the line after coming down from the underside of the bar, but was ruled out by the referee’s assistant.

Orient wrapped up victory three minutes later through Drinan, who fired his 16th of the season.

