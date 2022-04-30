Play-off chasing Chesterfield beaten by Bromley By Press Association April 30 2022, 5.36pm The ball is placed for a corner kick during the Premier League match at The King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Saturday September 11, 2021. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Play-off chasing Chesterfield continued to stumble as they lost 4-2 defeat at Bromley. A second successive away loss left the Spireites in the National League top seven, but their advantage was cut to four points. The hosts, who were winless in their last three games, raced into a three-goal lead after 36 minutes as Ali Al-Hammadi scored either side of Luke Coulson’s strike. The Spireites found a way back into the game in the 39th minute when Laurence Maguire headed home from Liam Mandeville’s cross. And they cut the deficit to just one four minutes later in similar fashion when Mandeville picked out Liam Denton to nod in. But Bromley restored a two-goal cushion five minutes after the break when Michael Cheek teed up Corey Whitely to find the bottom corner. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Swindon move into the play-off places after late goal sees off Barrow Sutton suffer play-off blow as long unbeaten home run ended by Bradford Late Bromley equaliser means Aldershot not yet safe from relegation Gareth Ainsworth sets sights on final push as Wycombe chase play-off spot