Play-off chasing Chesterfield beaten by Bromley

Play-off chasing Chesterfield continued to stumble as they lost 4-2 defeat at Bromley.

A second successive away loss left the Spireites in the National League top seven, but their advantage was cut to four points.

The hosts, who were winless in their last three games, raced into a three-goal lead after 36 minutes as Ali Al-Hammadi scored either side of Luke Coulson’s strike.

The Spireites found a way back into the game in the 39th minute when Laurence Maguire headed home from Liam Mandeville’s cross.

And they cut the deficit to just one four minutes later in similar fashion when Mandeville picked out Liam Denton to nod in.

But Bromley restored a two-goal cushion five minutes after the break when Michael Cheek teed up Corey Whitely to find the bottom corner.