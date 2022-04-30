Solihull Moors keep top-three hopes alive with win at Weymouth By Press Association April 30 2022, 5.42pm Andrew Dallas scored his 21st goal of the season in Solihull Moors’ 4-2 win at Weymouth (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Solihull Moors kept the pressure on third-placed Halifax with a convincing 4-2 victory at relegated Weymouth. The West Midlands side are still two points behind their West Yorkshire rivals, 1-0 winners over Yeovil, in the quest for the second play-off place in the Vanarama National League. Defender Harry Boyes gave the visitors a seventh-minute lead and Ollie Harfield’s own goal handed them a 2-0 half-time lead. James Clarke extended their advantage midway through the second half only for Tyler Cordner to pull one back for the hosts. However, Andrew Dallas’ 21st of the season in the 90th minute ensured Tom Blair’s goal in added time was merely a consolation. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier In-form Dagenham keep play-off hopes alive with Wealdstone win Solihull keep up promotion hunt with win over struggling Aldershot Stockport leave it late to see off Solihull Solihull extend unbeaten league run to 13 games as they ease past Maidenhead