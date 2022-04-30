Luke Waterfall goes from villain to hero as Grimsby hit back to draw at Barnet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Luke Waterfall goes from villain to hero as Grimsby hit back to draw at Barnet

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 5.50pm
Luke Waterfall scored a late equaliser for Grimsby in their 2-2 draw with Barnet (Mike Egerton/PA)
Luke Waterfall scored a late equaliser for Grimsby in their 2-2 draw with Barnet (Mike Egerton/PA)

Grimsby further boosted their play-off ambitions as they came from two goals behind to draw 2-2 with Barnet at the Hive Stadium.

The hosts took the lead in the 37th minute when Ryan De Havilland picked out Adam Marriott inside the box and he fired home the rebound from his own initial effort.

The Bees doubled their advantage seven minutes after the break, Rob Hall drilling a low cross into the box which was turned into his own net by Luke Waterfall.

Grimsby set up a grandstand finish when they pulled a goal back in the 81st minute through Andy Smith at the far post.

They then levelled a minute from time as Waterfall avenged his earlier own goal to help Town snatch a point.

